    Public Anti-corruption Council under Nur Otan Party set up

    13 May 2021, 17:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A Public Anti-corruption Council under the Nur Otan Party has been established in Kazakhstan, Yerlan Sairov, Majilis Deputy, Chairman of the Council, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A number of different councils have been created under the Nur Otan Party following its victory in the parliamentary elections to fulfill the election program. The Public Anti-corruption Council is among 13 other ones and aims at addressing the issues of social justice and equality.

    According to Mr. Sairov, the Council’s main principle is to prevent corruption tendencies, call on government bodies and akimats (city and region’s administrations) for order. He added that the Party’s main aim is to make the social and economic situation meets international standards.


