Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Public Anti-corruption Council under Nur Otan Party set up

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 May 2021, 17:17
Public Anti-corruption Council under Nur Otan Party set up

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A Public Anti-corruption Council under the Nur Otan Party has been established in Kazakhstan, Yerlan Sairov, Majilis Deputy, Chairman of the Council, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A number of different councils have been created under the Nur Otan Party following its victory in the parliamentary elections to fulfill the election program. The Public Anti-corruption Council is among 13 other ones and aims at addressing the issues of social justice and equality.

According to Mr. Sairov, the Council’s main principle is to prevent corruption tendencies, call on government bodies and akimats (city and region’s administrations) for order. He added that the Party’s main aim is to make the social and economic situation meets international standards.


Events   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek