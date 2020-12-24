Go to the main site
    Psychoneurological rehabilitation centre opens in Kazakh capital

    24 December 2020, 17:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The psychoneurological rehabilitation centre opened in Kazakh capital, the city social healthcare department head Timur Muratov said.

    The centre opened on December 14 at the ground of the multi-field children’s city hospital. It may welcome up to 50 patients a day.

    For the period under review 6,049 adults underwent rehabilitation that is 86.8% of those subject to therapy. 4,443 disabled persons that is 49.4% underwent outpatient rehabilitation, 1,447 (16.1%) at day and night clinics.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

