Psychoneurological rehabilitation centre opens in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The psychoneurological rehabilitation centre opened in Kazakh capital, the city social healthcare department head Timur Muratov said.

The centre opened on December 14 at the ground of the multi-field children’s city hospital. It may welcome up to 50 patients a day.

For the period under review 6,049 adults underwent rehabilitation that is 86.8% of those subject to therapy. 4,443 disabled persons that is 49.4% underwent outpatient rehabilitation, 1,447 (16.1%) at day and night clinics.