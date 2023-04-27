Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Provocateurs have nothing to do with Kazakhstan – President

    27 April 2023, 12:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called to distinguish between provocative appeals and reality, Kazinform reports.

    «We must suppress any provocations aimed at undermining our unity and accord. We see the increasing number of various falsifications and fakes and destructive publications in public field,» said the President at the XXXII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan today.

    According to him, the authors of these materials have nothing to do with Kazakhstan, «as they are trying to sow the seeds of strife in our society, while residing abroad.»

    «Their actions aim at creating the atmosphere of mistrust, incitement of hatred among the people and undermining state security,» he stressed.

    «Therefore, being responsible citizens, we must counter any manifestations of radicalism, extremism and separatism. We must be delicate and, at the same time, tough, and fair,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Historical declaration and trade turnover increase: Outcomes of Kazakh-Tajik leaders’ meeting
    Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
    PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
    Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region