Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Provocateurs have nothing to do with Kazakhstan – President

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 April 2023, 12:24
Provocateurs have nothing to do with Kazakhstan – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called to distinguish between provocative appeals and reality, Kazinform reports.

«We must suppress any provocations aimed at undermining our unity and accord. We see the increasing number of various falsifications and fakes and destructive publications in public field,» said the President at the XXXII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan today.

According to him, the authors of these materials have nothing to do with Kazakhstan, «as they are trying to sow the seeds of strife in our society, while residing abroad.»

«Their actions aim at creating the atmosphere of mistrust, incitement of hatred among the people and undermining state security,» he stressed.

«Therefore, being responsible citizens, we must counter any manifestations of radicalism, extremism and separatism. We must be delicate and, at the same time, tough, and fair,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

People's Assembly of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
