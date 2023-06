Proton-M rocket carrying Elektro-L satellite blasts off from Baikonur

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A Proton-M rocket carrying the DM booster and Russia’s remote sensing satellite Elektro-L Number 3 has blasted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The satellite is to be put in the designated orbit at 21:40 Moscow time.

Source: TASS