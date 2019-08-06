Proton-M carrier rocket with Russian Defense Ministry's satellite launched from Baikonur

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Proton-M carrier rocket with the Russian Defense Ministry's satellite has been launched from the Baikonur spaceport, the ministry's press service told reporters on Tuesday.

«TheProton-M heavy carrier rocket with the Russian Defense Ministry's spacecraftwas launched from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan at 12:56 a.m.,» thepress service said, TASS reports.

The pressservice noted that preparations for the launch and the launch itself werecarried out successfully. Ground automated control systems were used tosupervise the launch and flight of the carrier rocket.

InFebruary, first deputy commander of Russian Aerospace Defense Forces IgorMorozov said that the last launch of Russian Defense Ministry's spacecraft fromthe Baikonur spaceport will be carried out in 2019. After that, militarysatellites will be launched from the Plesetsk spaceport, he added.