Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

Proton-M carrier rocket with Russian Defense Ministry's satellite launched from Baikonur

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 August 2019, 11:00
Proton-M carrier rocket with Russian Defense Ministry's satellite launched from Baikonur

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Proton-M carrier rocket with the Russian Defense Ministry's satellite has been launched from the Baikonur spaceport, the ministry's press service told reporters on Tuesday.

«The Proton-M heavy carrier rocket with the Russian Defense Ministry's spacecraft was launched from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan at 12:56 a.m.,» the press service said, TASS reports.

The press service noted that preparations for the launch and the launch itself were carried out successfully. Ground automated control systems were used to supervise the launch and flight of the carrier rocket.

In February, first deputy commander of Russian Aerospace Defense Forces Igor Morozov said that the last launch of Russian Defense Ministry's spacecraft from the Baikonur spaceport will be carried out in 2019. After that, military satellites will be launched from the Plesetsk spaceport, he added.

Baikonur   Russia    Space  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10