Proton M carrier rocket rolled out to launch pad at Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Baikonur Cosmodrome prepares for its first launch in 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Proton M carrier rocket with the DM-03 upper stage and Elektro-L satellite is set to blast off at 3:12 Astana time on February 5, 2023 from Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The rocket and Elektro satellite were rolled out to No.81 site launch pad for verticalization. Technical equipment examination and testing are to be carried out by Roscosmos.

Russia’s satellite Elektro L designed for weather prediction, examination of aviation conditions, as well as sea and ocean areas, emergency situations monitoring is to add up to Electro L No.2 and Elektro L No.3 in low Earth orbit.



Photo: Roscosmos