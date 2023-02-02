Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 458.69 eur/kzt 501.3

    rub/kzt 6.52 cny/kzt 68.04
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Proton M carrier rocket rolled out to launch pad at Baikonur

    2 February 2023, 18:10

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Baikonur Cosmodrome prepares for its first launch in 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Proton M carrier rocket with the DM-03 upper stage and Elektro-L satellite is set to blast off at 3:12 Astana time on February 5, 2023 from Baikonur Cosmodrome.

    The rocket and Elektro satellite were rolled out to No.81 site launch pad for verticalization. Technical equipment examination and testing are to be carried out by Roscosmos.

    Russia’s satellite Elektro L designed for weather prediction, examination of aviation conditions, as well as sea and ocean areas, emergency situations monitoring is to add up to Electro L No.2 and Elektro L No.3 in low Earth orbit.


    Photo: Roscosmos

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Baikonur Space Baikonur space center
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
    2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
    3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
    4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
    5 Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta