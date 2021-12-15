Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Prospects of Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation discussed in Nur-Sultan

    15 December 2021, 19:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A mid-term review meeting of the Kazakhstan – U.S. Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue (ESPD) was held, co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The main purpose of the meeting was to summarize the outcomes of joint efforts over the past six months of the year and to identify prospects for further enhancement of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

    The agenda of the event covered a wide range of topical issues of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and technical spheres, as well as issues of human rights, human trafficking, etc.

    «We intend to further deepen our enhanced strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship, mutual respect and trust,» Rakhmetullin said.

    During the visit of the U.S. delegation to Nur-Sultan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi received the American guest and discussed a few issues on the bilateral agenda. At the meetings, Donald Lu congratulated on the Independence Day of Kazakhstan. The American diplomat stressed that Washington highly values the enhanced strategic partnership with Nur-Sultan and intends to maintain strong and stable relations with both Kazakhstan and Central Asia as a whole.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events