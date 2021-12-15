Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Prospects of Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation discussed in Nur-Sultan

15 December 2021, 19:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A mid-term review meeting of the Kazakhstan – U.S. Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue (ESPD) was held, co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The main purpose of the meeting was to summarize the outcomes of joint efforts over the past six months of the year and to identify prospects for further enhancement of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The agenda of the event covered a wide range of topical issues of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and technical spheres, as well as issues of human rights, human trafficking, etc.

«We intend to further deepen our enhanced strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship, mutual respect and trust,» Rakhmetullin said.

During the visit of the U.S. delegation to Nur-Sultan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi received the American guest and discussed a few issues on the bilateral agenda. At the meetings, Donald Lu congratulated on the Independence Day of Kazakhstan. The American diplomat stressed that Washington highly values the enhanced strategic partnership with Nur-Sultan and intends to maintain strong and stable relations with both Kazakhstan and Central Asia as a whole.

