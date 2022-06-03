Prospects of expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan, S. Korea eyed in Seoul

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov held a meeting with First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Cho Hyundong, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Tursunov handed over to the Korean side the original letter of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed to the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-yeol with an invitation to take part in the CICA Summit, which will be held in Nur-Sultan in October 2022.

The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached following the last year's state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tokayev to the Republic of Korea.

In this context, the diplomats stressed the importance of further strengthening the expanded strategic partnership.

The parties discussed the preparation of a number of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian events within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea.

An exchange of views took place on topical issues of the regional and international agenda. Particular attention was paid to the issues of cooperation within the framework of the CICA. The parties discussed the main aspects of the transformation of the Conference into an organization and further institutional development of the forum. The Korean side supported this process and noted the special role of CICA as a platform for cooperation and dialogue in the current geopolitical realities in the region.

The parties agreed to maintain close contacts in order to further deepen cooperation on bilateral and multilateral tracks.