Prospects for tech hub development in Kazakhstan debated in New York
20 September 2022, 08:09

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with founder and CEO of EPAM Systems Arkadiy Dobkin, the Akorda press service reports.

The parties debated prospects for the development of a full-featured technological hub in Kazakhstan and raising human capital assets in IT enterprises.

The company specializes in service development, digital platform engineering.


Photo: akorda.kz


