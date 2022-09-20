20 September 2022, 08:09

Prospects for tech hub development in Kazakhstan debated in New York

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with founder and CEO of EPAM Systems Arkadiy Dobkin, the Akorda press service reports.

The parties debated prospects for the development of a full-featured technological hub in Kazakhstan and raising human capital assets in IT enterprises.

The company specializes in service development, digital platform engineering.

Photo: akorda.kz