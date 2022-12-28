Go to the main site
    Prospects for EAEU development discussed in Yerevan

    28 December 2022, 14:45

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - In the capital of Armenia, the Embassy of Kazakhstan, with the support of the research and analytical organization «Integration and Development» and the Eurasian Expert Club, jointly held a round table on the topic «Current trends in the development of integration processes within the EAEU», Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    The participants of the event were informed in detail about the large-scale reform program for political and economic modernization initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the results of the November 20 presidential elections in Kazakhstan.

    Chairman of the research and analytical public organization «Integration and Development», coordinator of the Eurasian Expert Club Aram Safaryan noted that Kazakhstan, in the context of geopolitical turbulence, pursues a balanced foreign policy and is an initiator and active member of the integration economic processes within the EAEU. In his opinion, Astana plays a leading role in pairing the capabilities of the Eurasian Economic Union with the potential of transnational corridors within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative and the North-South route. Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Gevorg Poghosyan emphasized the relevance of creating trade hubs in the border regions of Kazakhstan and other EAEU countries for the formation of a modern and efficient sales structure.

    As a result of the event, the participants highly appreciated the policy of the Kazakh leadership and the importance of the political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, as well as the need for further development and strengthening of integration processes within the EAEU and the implementation of joint cooperation projects in the Eurasian region.

