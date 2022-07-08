Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Prospects for development of Kazakh-North Macedonian cooperation eyed in Nur-Sultan

    8 July 2022, 10:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Ambassador of North Macedonia to Kazakhstan Sali Limani discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-North Macedonian cooperation in all key areas at the meeting held today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

    Special attention was paid to the expansion of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, in connection with which the parties reviewed the preparations for the business conference in Almaty on September 5-6, 2022. North Macedonian companies in the field of tourism, agro-industrial complex, construction and other sectors are planning to take part in the event.

    At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual readiness to further intensify the political dialogue at the level of the leadership and foreign ministries of the two countries, expand the legal framework and deepen cooperation on a wide range of issues.

    Photo:gov.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    3 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12