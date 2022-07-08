Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Prospects for development of Kazakh-North Macedonian cooperation eyed in Nur-Sultan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 July 2022, 10:57
Prospects for development of Kazakh-North Macedonian cooperation eyed in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Ambassador of North Macedonia to Kazakhstan Sali Limani discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-North Macedonian cooperation in all key areas at the meeting held today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Special attention was paid to the expansion of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, in connection with which the parties reviewed the preparations for the business conference in Almaty on September 5-6, 2022. North Macedonian companies in the field of tourism, agro-industrial complex, construction and other sectors are planning to take part in the event.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual readiness to further intensify the political dialogue at the level of the leadership and foreign ministries of the two countries, expand the legal framework and deepen cooperation on a wide range of issues.

photo

photo

Photo:gov.kz
Foreign policy    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region