Prospects for development of Kazakh-North Macedonian cooperation eyed in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Ambassador of North Macedonia to Kazakhstan Sali Limani discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-North Macedonian cooperation in all key areas at the meeting held today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Special attention was paid to the expansion of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, in connection with which the parties reviewed the preparations for the business conference in Almaty on September 5-6, 2022. North Macedonian companies in the field of tourism, agro-industrial complex, construction and other sectors are planning to take part in the event.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual readiness to further intensify the political dialogue at the level of the leadership and foreign ministries of the two countries, expand the legal framework and deepen cooperation on a wide range of issues.

Photo:gov.kz