Prospects for cooperation with Kazakhstan in field of atomic energy discussed in Amman

AMMAN. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Aidarbek Tumatov met with the Chairman of the Jordanian Atomic Energy Commission, Dr. Khaled Toukan. The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the field of nuclear energy, including in matters of mining and processing of uranium, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Ministry.

The Jordanian side expressed high interest in establishing cooperation with the Kazakh national company Kazatomprom in the development of uranium deposits in the Kingdom, conducting joint research in this industry, exchanging experience and knowledge.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Tumatov handed Toukan with an invitation to participate in Kazakhstan Energy Week – 2023, which will take place in Astana on October 3-6, 2023.