Prospects for coop in aerospace industry discussed btw Kazakhstan and Netherlands

BRUSSELS-HAGUE. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Ambassador to the Netherlands Askar Zhumagaliyev visited the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) of the European Space Agency (ESP), Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the visit the issues of cooperation in the field of aerospace industry were discussed.

In particular, the important aspects of development of bilateral cooperation in the field were under discussion during a meeting with Franco Ongaro, Head of the ESTEC, ESP Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality.

Zhumagaliyev proposed to establish cooperation between the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry and ESTEC in the assembly of aerospace vehicles in Kazakhstan and to organize an exchange of experiences and knowledge as well as to work on the exchange of Earth remote sensing data.

During the visit, the Kazakh Embassy official got familiarized with the ongoing technological projects, advanced developments, and further development plans of the ESP as well as the work of the ESTEC assembly and test sites.

the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) located in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, is the core and major center for development and testing spacecraft and space equipment of the European Space Agency. Over 2,000 specialists work on dozens of space projects at ESTEC.



