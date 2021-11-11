Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Prospects for coop in aerospace industry discussed btw Kazakhstan and Netherlands

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 November 2021, 16:40
Prospects for coop in aerospace industry discussed btw Kazakhstan and Netherlands

BRUSSELS-HAGUE. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Ambassador to the Netherlands Askar Zhumagaliyev visited the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) of the European Space Agency (ESP), Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the visit the issues of cooperation in the field of aerospace industry were discussed.

In particular, the important aspects of development of bilateral cooperation in the field were under discussion during a meeting with Franco Ongaro, Head of the ESTEC, ESP Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality.

photo

Zhumagaliyev proposed to establish cooperation between the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry and ESTEC in the assembly of aerospace vehicles in Kazakhstan and to organize an exchange of experiences and knowledge as well as to work on the exchange of Earth remote sensing data.

photo

During the visit, the Kazakh Embassy official got familiarized with the ongoing technological projects, advanced developments, and further development plans of the ESP as well as the work of the ESTEC assembly and test sites.

photo

the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) located in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, is the core and major center for development and testing spacecraft and space equipment of the European Space Agency. Over 2,000 specialists work on dozens of space projects at ESTEC.

photo

photo


Space   Kazakhstan and the Netherlands  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre