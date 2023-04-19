Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Prosecutors to monitor implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 April 2023, 16:11
ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the government to attract the employees of the prosecutor’s offices to monitor and control the implementation of investment projects, Kazinform reports.

«I consider it necessary to secure support from the prosecutor's office for each large investment project. This will let establish a system of collective responsibility and free civil servants from the fear of making a wrong decision,» said Tokayev at the meeting on the country’s socio-economic development held in Astana today.

According to the President, this measure will ensure the efficiency of attracting investments and will guarantee safety of foreign investments.

«I believe this measure will let improve investment climate in the country,» the President added.


