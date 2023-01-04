Prosecutor General to deliver report on January events

4 January 2023, 17:39

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov is expected to deliver a report on the tragic events that shocked Kazakhstan last January, Kazinform reports.

He will deliver the report on the January tragedy at the plenary session of the Majilis slated for 10 am Astana time January 5.

Last week MP Edil Zhanbyrshin suggested the Prosecutor General’s Office answering the questions about the January events at the session of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

A special exhibition will be organized at the building of the chamber ahead of the plenary session. It will be unveiled at 9:00 am Astana time.

Live broadcast of the session will be available at Majilis’ official YouTube channel as well as Khabar 24 TV channel, www.zakon.kz, www.inform.kz, www.tengrinews.kz, www.baq.kz.