Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Prosecutor General's Office to verify legality of structures at Bek Air plane crash site

    30 December 2019, 13:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan will verify the legality of structures located at Bek Air plane crash site near Almaty, this has been stated by Deputy Prosecutor General Marat Akhmetzhanov at a briefing in Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Marat Akhmetzhanov, the President instructed to verify legality of buildings erected on the parcels of land near Almaty airport. He added, that there will be checked the legality of transferring land plots to private ownership at the airports across Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Prosecutor General's Office
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events