Prosecutor General's Office to verify legality of structures at Bek Air plane crash site

Alzhanova Raushan
30 December 2019, 13:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan will verify the legality of structures located at Bek Air plane crash site near Almaty, this has been stated by Deputy Prosecutor General Marat Akhmetzhanov at a briefing in Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Marat Akhmetzhanov, the President instructed to verify legality of buildings erected on the parcels of land near Almaty airport. He added, that there will be checked the legality of transferring land plots to private ownership at the airports across Kazakhstan.


