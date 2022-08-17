17 August 2022 11:01

Prosecutor General’s Office publicizes names of January tragedy victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yeldos Kilymzhanov, Deputy Head of the 1st Service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan, provided today another update on the investigation into the tragic events in early January in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

Kilymzhanov informed that currently, law enforcement agencies are investigating over 200 criminal cases related to the deaths of people during January events. He added that over 5,300 criminal cases have been registered by the investigating authorities. Most of them are related to thefts, robberies, and possession of weapon. A total of 1,237 suspects have been placed in detention. The speaker further noted that the detention of 284 persons has been replaced with a written undertaking not to leave their place of residence, bail, house arrest and a personal guarantee, taking into account their character, state of health and other relevant factors.

Kilymzhanov further stated that 955 suspects have been brought to trial, while 834 citizens have been sentenced to various measures of punishment - 636 sentences are not related to deprivation of liberty. He added that 292 suspects are currently in custody.

The speaker also announced that a complete list of 238 people who died during the Tragic January events is published on the departmental website of the Prosecutor General's Office. He explained that other information about the circumstances of the death of citizens is not subject to disclosure in accordance with the norms of the criminal procedure legislation and the wishes of the close relatives of the victims.

The representative of the General Prosecutor's Office also announced that the investigation has established that six people died because of the use of unauthorized methods of interrogation by law enforcement officers. He emphasized that these cases are carefully investigated by special prosecutors. 15 security officials are considered suspects. The speaker further informed that several servicepeople have also been brought to criminal responsibility for exceeding their powers.

Yeldos Kilymzhanov added that 1,259 service weapons were stolen as a result of the attacks on law enforcement buildings, adding that 481 weapons have been found so far.

Photo: ortcom.kz