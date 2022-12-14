Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Prosecutor General’s Office inspects Arcelor Mittal Temirtau’s activity

14 December 2022, 14:37
Prosecutor General’s Office inspects Arcelor Mittal Temirtau’s activity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev informed about the review of contractual obligations on ArcelorMittal Temirtau. According to him, the Prosecutor General’s Office carries out a comprehensive inspection of the AMT activity, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The results of the inspection will be announced additionally,» he said.

As reported, on Tuesday, at the Cabinet’s extended session, Head of State raised industrial traumatism issues.

«1,124 people have got industrial injuries in 11 months of 2022, 157 of them died. At some enterprises, accidents with human casualties have got a systemic character. The point at issue is Arcelor Mittal Temirtau,» he noted.

«Since 2006, more than 20 accidents have occurred at this enterprise, killing more than 100 of our citizens. 14 people have died there in 2022. One worker died last week. According to reports from state authorities and public organizations, the company violates labor, environmental and tax laws and does not fulfill investment obligations. The society is waiting for fair and urgent measures. The issue must remain under direct control of the Prime Minister,» the President said.


