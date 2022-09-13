13 September 2022, 16:16

Proposal to return Kazakh capital its previous name included in draft Constitutional Law

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The proposal made by the parliamentarians to return the Kazakh capital its previous name (Astana) was included in a draft Constitutional Law with the consent of the Head of State, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook page of the Kazakh President’s Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibai.

Earlier, a group of Parliament deputies proposed to return the Kazakh capital its previous name – Astana. The proposal was included in a draft Constitutional Law with the consent of the Head of State, Ruslan Zheldibai wrote on his Facebook.

He highlights that the Kazakh President supports the key role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in strengthening the country’s modern statehood and building the capital as the historic fact, thus advocating for other facilities bearing the Kazakh First President's name remained unchanged.