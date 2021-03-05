Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 March 2021, 22:25
Proposal to hold Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Nur-Sultan on 21 May

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A proposal has been made to hold a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on 21 May, Aide to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Iya Malkina told a press briefing following the meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission on 5 March, BelTA has learned.

«Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich notified the members of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission about Kazakhstan's proposal to hold a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nur-Sultan on 21 May,» Iya Malkina said, BelTA reports.


