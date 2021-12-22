Proof of vaccination now required to enter Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s government enacted a norm requiring a negative COVID-19 test and proof of vaccination from international travelers flying into the country. The new rules take effect this Monday, Agencia Brasil reports.

Under the new rules, proof of vaccination is valid when it includes vaccines against COVID-19 approved either in Brazil or in the country the person was immunized, or brands authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO). The last dose is to have been administered at least 14 days prior to travel.

Foreigners and Brazilians who wish to come to Brazil by plane will have to present proof of a negative test for COVID-19—either an antigen test run up to 24 hours prior to boarding or a PCR conducted up to 72 hours before the trip.

Children under the age of 12 traveling with an accompanying person will not be required a negative test. Those aged two through 12 traveling unaccompanied will be required to take the test.

Brazil’s sanitary authority Anvisa had recommended the requirement of proof of vaccination for entry into the country. The suggestion was approved in November.

Exceptions

The regulation includes exceptions, in the case of health conditions for which vaccination is contraindicated, people whose age has not been recommended for vaccination, and people from countries with low vaccination coverage—a list will be compiled by the Ministry Health and made available on its website.

The ordinance also exempts Brazilians and foreigners who live in Brazil and are not fully vaccinated from presenting a vaccination card. In these cases, travelers must undergo a 14-day quarantine in the destination city.

Another requirement for entry into the country is filling out a form entitled Traveler’s Health Report. The data on people in quarantine will be submitted to Strategic Health Surveillance Information Centers (CIEVS).

Aircraft crews will not be required to procure negative tests for COVID-19. For these workers, the ordinance introduces a set of specific protocols. The government may stipulate exceptions and different treatment in humanitarian aid situations.

Flight restrictions

The ordinance also lays forth restrictions on the arrival of flights originating from or passing through South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Namibia, and Zimbabwe—nations with the highest occurrence of the Omicron variant in the last 14 days.

Land transport

Proof of vaccination is also to be required at land control points, with vaccines approved either in Brazil or in the traveler’s country of immunization, or by the WHO.

The exceptions established for proof of vaccination on flights are effective on land as well, including in border towns, as long as Brazilian nations are given the same treatment by the neighboring country.

Freight workers have also been exempted from the requirement, provided they demonstrate they have taken the necessary measures to avoid infection and are wearing personal protective equipment.



