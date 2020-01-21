Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Prominent statesman Kamal Burkhanov passed away

    21 January 2020, 12:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prominent statesman and public figure, former Majilis deputy Kamal Burkhanov has passed away, Kazinform reports with a reference to Senator Murat Baktiyaruly’s publication in Facebook.

    According to him, Kamal Burkhanov has been ill in the past two years.

    Kamal Burkhanov was born on March 31, 1954. In 1977, he graduated from Tashkent-based V.I.Lenin State University with a major in History. He was Doctor of Political Sciences and member of the Academy of Social Sciences of Kazakhstan. He authored more than 40 research works, books, articles and textbooks.

    Kamal Burkhanov was a deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the IV-V convocations.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Majilis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships