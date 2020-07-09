Prominent Kazakh chemist Yedil Yergozhin dies

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Yedil Yergozhin, a renowned Kazakhstani chemist, doctor of science, professor, has passed away today, Kazinform has learnt from the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

According to the National Academy of Sciences, the renowned Kazakh chemist has died of the coronavirus infection.

Yedil Yergozhin was born on November 7, 1941 in Yekpindi village, Yeskeldinsk distric, Almaty region. The Soviet and Kazakh chemist received his Ph.D. in chemical sciences in 1974, became a professor in 1978. He was the winner of the KazSSR State Prize for his contribution to the science and technology sphere in 1982. Yergozhin was a corresponding member of the KazSSR Academy of Sciences, honored worker of science, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, and merited inventor of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the S.M. Kirov Kazakh State University in 1963, and later studied for a postgraduate diploma at the Institute Chemical Sciences of the KazSSR Academy of Sciences.

Yergozhin worked as a rector at the S.M. Kirov Kazakh State University, acted as a general director and head of the laboratory for ion-exchange resins and membrane at the A.B. Bekturov Institute of Chemical Sciences, vice president of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, and vice minister of education and science of Kazakhstan.

He was the author of 32 fundamental monographs, 7 books, 72 review papers, 1,410 scientific papers, including 550 international ones. Yergozhin received 348 copyright certificates of the USSR, preliminary patents, patents, innovation patents of Kazakhstan and foreign countries.

Under his editorship, over 30 monographs, biobibliographies, selected scientific papers of the leading scholars, chemists of Kazakhstan were released.

There are 3 books, over 200 articles in various encyclopedias, magazines and newspapers about Yergozhin's life and work.



