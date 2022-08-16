Qazaq TV
Prominent Kazakh actress Tamara Kossubayeva passed away
16 August 2022 14:35

Prominent Kazakh actress Tamara Kossubayeva passed away

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prominent Kazakh film actress Tamara Kossubayeva died at the age of 95, the State Center for National Cinema Support informed via Facebook.

Tamara Kossubayeva lived a bright creative life.

In 1947, she graduated from the Film Acting School led by People’s Artist of USSR Grigory Roshal. Then she worked for the Youth Theater headed by legendary Natalya Sats. Later she performed at the Kazakh Academic Drama Theater and Karaganda Regional Drama Theater. Tamara Kossubayeva also acted in films shot in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Russia.

Tamara Kossubayeva acted in 35 films and series such as «Songs by Abai» (1945), «A Trip to Childhood» (1968), «Bread» (1977), «Fara» (1999), «Zheruyik» (The Land of Promise, 2011).

The staff of the State Centre for National Cinema Support and Kazakhstan Cinematographers Union express their deepest condolences to Chairman of the Center Yesseyzhan Kossubayev and the family and relatives of Tamara Kossubayeva.


