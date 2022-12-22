Go to the main site
    Projects worth KZT9bn launched in industrial zone in Almaty

    22 December 2022, 20:45

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Six projects worth KZT9bn have been launched in the industrial zone in Almaty city, deputy mayor of the city Alisher Abdykadyrov told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Abdykadyrov, industrial parks for small- and medium-sized industrial enterprises actively develop in the city.

    This year, three small industrial parks with KZT1.4 worth of investment and creation of 220 jobs have been launched.

    The speaker added that since the beginning of the year manufacturing has risen by 14.8%, machinery – 55.5%, light industry – 28%, and food 9.5%.

    Over the past three years, the city has seen the annual average growth of 61.8% in machinery. The share of machinery has risen to 40.8% thanks to car manufacturing.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

