Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Projects worth KZT9bn launched in industrial zone in Almaty

22 December 2022, 20:45
Projects worth KZT9bn launched in industrial zone in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Six projects worth KZT9bn have been launched in the industrial zone in Almaty city, deputy mayor of the city Alisher Abdykadyrov told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Abdykadyrov, industrial parks for small- and medium-sized industrial enterprises actively develop in the city.

This year, three small industrial parks with KZT1.4 worth of investment and creation of 220 jobs have been launched.

The speaker added that since the beginning of the year manufacturing has risen by 14.8%, machinery – 55.5%, light industry – 28%, and food 9.5%.

Over the past three years, the city has seen the annual average growth of 61.8% in machinery. The share of machinery has risen to 40.8% thanks to car manufacturing.


Related news
British economy narrows more than expected in Q3, lags behind other G7 countries
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launch construction of joint ventures
Теги:
Almaty   Industry  
Read also
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to create int’l industrial cooperation center
Up to 57 thou jobs created in Almaty since beginning of 2022
Almaty to host FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship
3.9M earthquake rocks territory of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Denis Nikisha claims bronze at ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Almaty
Quake recorded southwest of Almaty city
Earthquake hits southeast of Almaty
Almaty to host ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup
News Partner
Popular
1 U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 100 mln -- Johns Hopkins University
2 COVID-19 kills 5 more Iranians over past 24 hours
3 Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister continues visit to London
4 December 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Snowfall and blizzard forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 22

News