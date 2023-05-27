Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+22+24℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Projects worth 60.8 bln yuan inked at Beijing investment summit

    27 May 2023, 10:39

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A total of 39 major projects with a total value of over 60.8 billion yuan (about 8.59 billion U.S. dollars) were signed on Friday at the 2023 Invest Beijing Global Summit, Xinhua reports.

    Themed «Invest in Beijing, Win the Future,» the summit is part of the ongoing 2023 Zhongguancun Forum. It aims to showcase Beijing's new development advantages and share new growth opportunities with the world through the forum.

    The summit attracted more than 600 people from enterprises, governments, and investment institutions.

    A total of 152 investment projects involving enterprise financing, park cooperation, building cooperation, and land financing were announced at the summit, with a total investment of 143.4 billion yuan.

    A series of supporting policies to promote the development of enterprises' research and development (R&D) centers in Beijing, including measures to improve the level of R&D facilitation and enhance the introduction of foreign R&D centers, were also released at the summit to facilitate the high-quality development of R&D centers in the national capital.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Record 13 mln Chinese take world’s toughest college entrance exam
    19 dead after mountain collapse in SW China
    Millennia-old settlement site found in northwest China’s Shaanxi
    Chinese scientists set new record in long-haul quantum communication
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's role is to promote a more equilibrate socioeconomic situation in Central Asia – Tiberio Graziani
    2 President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's speech at the Plenary Session of Astana International Forum
    3 President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    4 Crucial to establish UN-led Regional SDGs Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty
    5 Tokayev holds meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso