Projects with foreign participation worth USD 63 bln underway in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Taking the floor at today’s international conference themed Kazakhstan in modern system of international affairs, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said that 44 investment projects with foreign participation up to USD 3.67 bln were commissioned in Kazakhstan last year, Kazinform reports.

The Minister noted great attention was paid to economic diplomacy and state policy for attracting foreign investments. Over the past 30 years Kazakhstan became a regional hub for investors having attracted more than USD 380 bln of direct foreign investments into the country’s economy.

44 investment projects with foreign participation up to USD 3.67 bln were commissioned in Kazakhstan last year generating 6,000 jobs. 450 projects with foreign participation worth USD 63 bln are being developed jointly with KAZAKH INVEST.

The Minister highlighted that last week the Government approved the 2026 new investment policy concept. It suggests a package of measures to restructuring investments to competitive production of value-added goods. He also mentioned that holding the WTO XII Ministerial in Geneva under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan was a great experience. He expressed hope that the results of the conference will give a new impetus to liberalization of the international trade system.

Besides, Tileuberdi noticed that Kazakhstani state bodies work at a new strategy for Kazakhstan-OECD cooperation.