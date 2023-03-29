Go to the main site
    Projects financed from budget must be implemented by domestic entrepreneurs – President

    29 March 2023, 11:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to implement national projects on time and with quality, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing today’s first session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation, the Head of State stressed that each budgetary tiyn [coin – editor] must be spent properly and parliamentary control gains a special role here. «Deputies must contribute to strengthening the partnership between the authorities and society, to further implementation of the Hearing State concept,» he noted.

    The President tasked the Government and the deputy corps to elaborate the approaches on development of medium business. He emphasized that domestic entrepreneurs must implement the projects financed from the budget.

    «We need to focus on real industrialization, production localization and infrastructure modernization. The projects financed from the budget must be implemented, first of all, by domestic entrepreneurs,» he said.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

