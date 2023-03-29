Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Projects financed from budget must be implemented by domestic entrepreneurs – President

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 March 2023, 11:41
Projects financed from budget must be implemented by domestic entrepreneurs – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to implement national projects on time and with quality, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing today’s first session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation, the Head of State stressed that each budgetary tiyn [coin – editor] must be spent properly and parliamentary control gains a special role here. «Deputies must contribute to strengthening the partnership between the authorities and society, to further implementation of the Hearing State concept,» he noted.

The President tasked the Government and the deputy corps to elaborate the approaches on development of medium business. He emphasized that domestic entrepreneurs must implement the projects financed from the budget.

«We need to focus on real industrialization, production localization and infrastructure modernization. The projects financed from the budget must be implemented, first of all, by domestic entrepreneurs,» he said.

President of Kazakhstan    Parliament   Elections   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants