Project seeks to increase mathematical vocabulary in sign language

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - The State University of Campinas (Unicamp), in São Paulo, Brazil, is developing a project to increase the vocabulary of mathematics in Brazilian Sign Language (Libras). The «Mathematics + Libras» initiative aims to enrich the language used by deaf people with mathematical terms that may not exist or are not yet widespread, Agencia Brasil reports.

The project offers a summer workshop, in which high school students will stay at the university for fifteen days to solve problems and face mathematical challenges. «The project was conceived for the selected students to have a rich mathematical experience and growth, while contributing to the enrichment of the deaf community,» says Marcelo Firer, professor at Unicamp's Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Scientific Computing.

Deaf high school students who like mathematics and are fluent in Brazilian Sign Language can enroll in the project. The workshop will take place in January 2023. The program also offers social activities on the Unicamp campus. The project is completely free of charge, and Unicamp will provide food and a R$ 1,760 grant for accommodation within the university itself.





Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com



