Progress MS-13 space truck is installed at Baikonur launch complex

Alzhanova Raushan
3 December 2019, 14:36
BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - Soyuz-2.1 launch vehicle with the Progress MS-13 cargo ship was taken to the launch complex, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The carrier vehicle with the ship was installed at the launch complex No. 31 of the Baikonur Spaceport site. Specialists of enterprises of the Russian rocket and space industry have begun work on the schedule of the first launch day. Autonomous tests of systems and assemblies of the cargo ship, launch vehicle and launch complex are being carried out.

The launch of Soyuz-2.1a with the Progress MS-13 cargo ship is scheduled for December 6, 2019 at 03:34 p.m. Nur-Sultan time.

As previously reported, the launch was scheduled for December 1, but it was postponed due to additional checkups.

The space truck will deliver to ISS fuel and oxygen components, equipment for scientific experiments, medical supplies, containers with food and water and packages for the crew.

Baikonur space center  
