    Progress MS-13 space freighter blasts off from Baikonur spaceport

    6 December 2019, 17:44

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a Progress MS-13 resupply ship blasted off from launch site No. 31 of the Baikonur cosmodrome, Russia’s Roscosmos state space corporation reported in a live broadcast on its website on Friday.

    The carrier rocket lifted off at 12:34 p.m. Moscow time. The space freighter will deliver fuel, water and other supplies to the International Space Station, TASS reports.

    In about nine minutes, the Progress MS-13 cargo craft will separate from the rocket’s third stage and embark on its two-day flight to the orbital outpost.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

