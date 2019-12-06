Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

Progress MS-13 space freighter blasts off from Baikonur spaceport

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 December 2019, 17:44
Progress MS-13 space freighter blasts off from Baikonur spaceport

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a Progress MS-13 resupply ship blasted off from launch site No. 31 of the Baikonur cosmodrome, Russia’s Roscosmos state space corporation reported in a live broadcast on its website on Friday.

The carrier rocket lifted off at 12:34 p.m. Moscow time. The space freighter will deliver fuel, water and other supplies to the International Space Station, TASS reports.

In about nine minutes, the Progress MS-13 cargo craft will separate from the rocket’s third stage and embark on its two-day flight to the orbital outpost.

Baikonur   Space  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10