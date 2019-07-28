Progress MS-12 spacecraft set at Baikonur launch pad

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Three days are left before thelaunch of Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle, which is to place Progress MS-12 spacecraftinto orbit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This morning the Soyuz launch vehicle with the cargoresupply spacecraft was taken out of the assembly and test facility and set at LaunchPad No. 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Experts of Energia Rocket and Space Corporation andYuzhny Space Center began operations to prepare for the launch, the pressservice of Roscosmos informed.





Progress MS-12 spacecraft is scheduled to be launched July31, 2019. It will resupply the International Space Station with fuel, water,and other necessary cargoes.