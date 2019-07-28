Progress MS-12 spacecraft set at Baikonur launch pad

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Three days are left before the launch of Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle, which is to place Progress MS-12 spacecraft into orbit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This morning the Soyuz launch vehicle with the cargo resupply spacecraft was taken out of the assembly and test facility and set at Launch Pad No. 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Experts of Energia Rocket and Space Corporation and Yuzhny Space Center began operations to prepare for the launch, the press service of Roscosmos informed.

Progress MS-12 spacecraft is scheduled to be launched July 31, 2019. It will resupply the International Space Station with fuel, water, and other necessary cargoes.