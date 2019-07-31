Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Progress MS-12 space freighter blasted off from Baikonur

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
31 July 2019, 18:52
Progress MS-12 space freighter blasted off from Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with Progress MS-12 transport cargo vehicle blasted off from launch pad No. 31 of Baikonur Cosmodrome on July 31 at 06:10:46pm (Nur-Sultan time), Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first and the second stages of the carrier rocket separated in the prescribed time. At the 10th minute after the start the third stage of the carrier-rocket separated. The Progress MS -12 transport cargo vehicle was successfully placed into the orbit.

The Progress MS-12 shall dock with the ISS in a little over three hours after the launch.

photo

The freighter will deliver 1.2 tons of dry cargo, over a ton of fuel, 420kg of water and 50kg of pressured gas to the ISS. The cargo section also includes scientific equipment, life support system components, containers with food stuffs, clothing, medicines and personal hygiene items for the crewmembers.

Baikonur   Space exploration    Space  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10