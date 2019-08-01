Go to the main site
    Progress made in the development of hyperthyroidism vaccine

    1 August 2019, 11:30

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The rhesus hyperthyroid model successfully proved the hyperthyroidism vaccine is effective, which laid a solid foundation for the research of hyperthyroidism vaccines as well as the prevention of hyperthyroidism.

    After four years of research, researchers from the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University successfully produced the rhesus hyperthyroid model whose symptoms are similar to humans with hyperthyroidism, Xinhua reports.

    They also found that injecting vaccines to the rhesus monkey when it is just born could reduce its incidence of hyperthyroidism. Via the comparative experiment, they proved that vaccines can prevent primates from hyperthyroidism, and the prevention rate was over 90 percent.

    Since rhesus monkeys have similar physiological and pathological processes and immune responses to humans, they can prove whether the vaccine is safe and effective or not.

    According to the Journal of Endocrinology, hyperthyroidism is an autoimmune disease. The incidence of hyperthyroidism is as high as one percent and the rate of females is up to 1.9 percent. Exploring new prevention and treatment methods of hyperthyroidism, especially the development of hyperthyroidism vaccines, has always been a major project in the field of endocrinology.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News Science and research
