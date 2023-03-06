Professor at University of Bergen awarded Kazakhstan’s jubilee medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Oslo awarded Professor Gro Mandt of the University of Bergen the «30 Years of Independence of Kazakhstan» jubilee medal.

In 2000-2006, Gro Mandt, as part of a group of Norwegian experts with the support of UNESCO and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in a project on the management, conservation and presentation of the Tamgaly petroglyphs in the Almaty region. As a result, in 2004, the Tamgaly rock art complex was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

On behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the medal was presented by Ambassador Adil Tursunov. Prof. Gro Mandt's son Tarje Mandt Larsen and her grandchildren accepted the award. The event was attended by the former Ambassador of Norway to Kazakhstan, Ole Johan Bjørnøy, and the Norwegian head of the Tamgaly project, archaeologist Anne-Sophie Hygen.