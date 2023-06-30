Go to the main site
    Profession of a policeman should become one of the most respected – President

    30 June 2023, 12:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Friday, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    At the meeting, President Tokayev stressed that the ministry plays a special role in maintaining the public order and fighting crimes which in turn directly affects the security of our citizens and the state in general.

    According to the Head of State, working in the law-enforcement agencies means working around the clock. The job has its risks and threats and it is quiet selfless in nature.

    «People believe you will protect them. In other words, you constantly shoulder great responsibility. The effective work of the police is of paramount importance for the society and the country in general,» the President stressed, adding that the profession of a policeman should become one of the most respected in the society and the law-enforcers should serve their country and people immaculately.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to pay utmost attention to improving the work of law-enforcement agencies.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

