Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Production of flour, sausages, dairy products increased in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
9 June 2020, 14:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over five months of the current year food production in Kazakhstan has increased by 2.3%, this was announced by Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov.

«There is an increase in the production of sausages by 20.5%, pasta - by 16.1%, butter - by 14.7%, cereals - by 13.5%, flour - by 6.6%, vegetable oil - by 5 , 3%, fermented milk products - 4.8%, cheese and cottage cheese - 4.7%», Saparkhan Omarov said during a Government meeting.

The Minister noted that investments in fixed assets of agriculture increased by 14.3% and amounted to KZT145.1 billion, in food production - by 18.8% and amounted to KZT28.5 billion.

The gross agricultural output has increased by 2.2% and amounted to KZT934.4 billion.


Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development  
