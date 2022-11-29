Go to the main site
    Producer prices up 28% in Oct, down 3.3% mt-on-mt in Italy

    29 November 2022, 21:42

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian industrial producer prices rose by 28% year-on-year in October but were down 3.3% in month-on-month terms over September, ISTAT said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    Prices had risen by an annual 41.7% in September, the stats agency said.

    ISTAT pointed out that on the domestic market prices decreased by 4.3% compared to September and increased by 33.7% on an annual basis (compared to +52.9% in September).

    Net of the energy sector, prices showed a cyclically positive dynamic growth (+0.6%) and a considerably lower trend growth (+12.9%).

    In the quarter from August to October 2022, compared with the previous three months, producer prices increased by 7.4% (+9.2% domestic market, +1.2% foreign market).


